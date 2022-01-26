John Kearney Jr.

John “Johnny” Paul Kearney Jr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born in Rochester, New York, on Oct. 13, 1946, and was the oldest of five siblings. John attended Penfield High School in Rochester and Quincy University in Illinois.
After college, he moved to Breckenridge, Colorado, and worked as a log cabin builder and skied. John fell in love with the mountain lifestyle and later met his future wife, Jeanie, on a blind date set up by their best friends in Rochester. John and Jeanie lived in Breckenridge and had their two children, John III and Gretel, there. After a year traveling around the West with their two young children looking for a new town to live in, they found Ketchum in 1977. John worked for the Sun Valley Company as a painter and later opened his own painting business, Kearney Painting, which he operated for over 40 years right up to his passing. One of John’s greatest accomplishments was building his own beautiful log cabin for his family on the Board Ranch. John felled all the trees himself, peeled, stacked and hand built a lovely log home that took five years to construct.
John was passionate about his family and was the first to coach and volunteer for any activity. He liked to keep candies and mints in his pockets for his grandchildren and their friends. John attended many musical, sporting and community events. He supported every person and team that came through the valley and was often the first to have his blanket and chair set up in the best spot to watch the day’s events.
He ran marathons, swam, played hockey and golf, hiked daily and skied the Nordic trails throughout the valley with Jeanie. He even aced hole No. 5 on the Warm Springs Golf Course. John had an adventuresome spirit and enjoyed traveling throughout the world, especially to the beaches of Mexico and the Caribbean. He loved immersing himself in the local cultures and talking with the people he encountered. He was a gracious boss and an advocate for helping others.
Redfish Lake was a special place for John where he could often be found reading magazines on the beach and camping nearby in his beloved VW bus. John was a wonderful person who inspired many, had a thoughtful demeanor, a great sense of humor, a philosophical side and was a true lover of life.
John is survived by his son, John Kearney III; his daughter, Gretel Friedman; his daughter-in-law, Nicole Kearney; son-in-law, Charles Friedman; and his four Grands, Griffyn (8), Morghan (6), Ralston (6) and Maizie (3); as well as his siblings Dennis Kearney, Jody Kearney, Mary Cay Levitt, and Patrick Kearney
In lieu of flowers, respect all humans, live each moment to the fullest and/or make a donation to the Idaho Office for Refugees in Boise, Idaho at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/i7d.
Commented