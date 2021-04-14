John passed on involuntarily from complications of COPD in Arizona.
He was born to parents Esther B. Holmes and John R. Holmes in Springfield, Mass. He was raised and spent his early life in Hillsborough, Calif. He was educated at Phillips Academy (Andover, Mass.) 1953, Stanford University (Palo Alto, Calif.), B.A. 1957 and MBA 1958. He served in the Army as a first lieutenant.
Jack spent his early work years as a stockbroker and manager in San Francisco, where he was a member of Merchants Exchange Club, Commonwealth Club and Olympic Club.
He moved to the Wood River Valley (Idaho) in late 1973 with his wife Anne, the mother of their three children, Elizabeth (Lisa), John (Rusty) and Catherine (Cathy). He was blessed with a daughter-in-law, Jackie (Rusty’s wife) and Cathy’s significant other, Chad, along with four grandchildren, Haley (daughter of Lisa), Will (son of Rusty), Kate (daughter of Rusty) and Charlie (son of Cathy). He endured a brief second marriage to Sheila Hunter. He later met and married Kaat, his friend, lover, partner, wife and recent caregiver, with whom he has spent the last 33 years.
He was a serial entrepreneur, owning and operating the Triple S Market, Mr. Big Construction, Homestead Farms, University of Ketchum Bookstore and along with Kaat, the Gannett Country Club.
He traveled to all 50 states, seven Canadian provinces, Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal (Everest), Formosa, Japan, Central America, Panama Canal, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Galapagos, and New Zealand. He hiked the Sawtooths, Superstitions, Chihuahuas and Himalayas. He sailed the Pacific and cruised the Caribbean.
In Jack’s life there was always a dog, often two, three or four at the same time, and an occasional cat. He now leaves behind with Kaat, Moxie and Maude, both rescue dogs.
The Wood River Valley was Jack and Kaat’s home. In 2013 they moved to Tubac, Ariz. Jack had a varied and enjoyable life. He truly was a “Jack of all trades.” His clever humor and edgy viewpoint will be missed by some. Scrappy Jack was a pure classic! Think of him on occasion, especially when on a road trip, his favorite thing to do.
To honor Jack and his love of dogs, memorial donations can be made to Mountain Humane (Hailey, Idaho) or Santa Cruz Humane Society (Nogales, Ariz.).
Commented