John "Jack" "Hook Shot" Heneghan

John "Jack" Joseph "Hook Shot" Heneghan, age 89, passed away peacefully on Aug. 30, at his beloved Little Sebago Lake surrounded by family.
Jack was born in Somerville, Massachusetts, to Simon and Delia Heneghan, proud Irish immigrants. Jack was preceded in death by his five siblings: Richard, Thomas, Mary, Theresa, Paul, and his mother-in-law, Dorie Ellis.
Jack was educated at Somerville High School and Tufts University (1955) where he excelled as a basketball player. He held the Tufts University all-time scoring record for 27 years (which was prior to the addition of the 3-point shot). After graduation, he continued his basketball career in the United States Marine Corps at Quantico, Virginia. Jack began his working career with the First Investors Corporation in the mutual funds business and later became a McDonalds owner of eight franchises in and around the Boston area. He was an energetic supporter of Ronald McDonald Children's Charity, and every June for 15 consecutive years ran 200 miles to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy. His dedication and diligence in collecting every pledge made him their largest individual fund raiser during those years.
Jack met his wife of 66 years, Faith Ellis, (the coach's daughter) at Tufts. They married shortly after graduation and spent much of their married life in Burlington and Duxbury, Massachusetts. Later, they resided in Naples, Florida, and spent summers at their special spot on Little Sebago Lake in Raymond, Maine, where they enjoyed basketball, tennis, water skiing, and the "Magic Circle" with lifelong friends and family each evening.
He is also survived by his children and their spouses: Brian (Miriam), Terrance, Kevin (Rushna), Karen Getchell (David), and Sheila Naghsh (Anthony); and 13 grandchildren whom he adored: Shannon, John, Davey, Ellis, Laura, Riley, Cody, Taylor, Keegan, Sierra, Cormac, Tiernan, and Finn. He was also survived by his sister-in-law, Susan Costas, her husband, Steve, and several nieces and nephews. Family was Jack's top priority.
There will be no formal arrangements at this time. In lieu of flowers, Jack asked for a donation to one of his favorite charities: Ronald McDonald House Charities (helping families of critically ill children) 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673. Email donations@rmhc.org Phone: 630-623-7048. St. John's University of Minnesota (college scholarships for children of migrant farm workers in Immokalee, Florida) Father Eric Hollas, St. John's University, P.O. Box 7222, Collegeville, Minnesota 56321.
