Feb. 14, 1966–Aug. 16, 2021
John Heath Barsch, resident of Boise, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2021.
John attended Iowa State University and the College of Southern Idaho, obtaining a horticulture degree. John was an avid hockey player from youth to college. John’s true pleasure in life came from spending time with his sons, whether on the golf course, hiking or on the river fishing. He also loved reading, cooking a great feast for breakfast, telling great stories and taking Sunday drives in the country.
John is survived by his two sons; Andrew Barsch of Boise, Idaho, and Hagan Barsch of Hailey, Idaho; the mother of his sons, Jodi (Raper) Barsch; his mother, Margaret Freeman Barsch of Oregon, Wisconsin; his three sisters Leslie Freeman Folds (Rick) of Charleston South Carolina; Michele (Freeman) Ring (Brian) of Belleville, Wisconsin; Anne (Barsch) Martens (Kane) of Snowmass Village, Colorado; his brother Jeffrey Freeman (Susan O’Connor) of Eagle, Colorado; and his four nieces and nephews, Geoffrey Ring (Amber) and Alexandra (Ring) Brosco (Luke), Laney and Reagan Martens. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. John and Ruth (Lampman) Barsch.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a contribution to a charity of your choice. Cards for the family can be mailed to P.O. Box 4331, Hailey, Idaho, ID 83333.
