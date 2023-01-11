John Dennis (Jack) Stoneback, 81, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, at St Luke's Wood River Medical Center, at the age of 81 after battling cancer for a year and half.
Jack was born to Earl and Violet Stoneback on April 15, 1941, in the city of Hollywood, California. On July 7, 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Susan Humphrey.
He earned a degree of Bachelor of Science in Public Management from Pepperdine University and a Master of Arts Degree from the University of Redlands California.
Although he was a native Californian he made a life-changing move to Idaho in 1978.
Jack was a dedicated law enforcement officer for 40 years, his greatest achievement was the honor of being the chief of police for Hailey, Idaho, from 1990 to 2001.
Following his law enforcement career, he continued his public service by becoming the city administrator for Bellevue, Idaho.
After his retirement, he bought his dream motorhome and traveled with Sue throughout the United States enjoying many fishing adventures, as Jack was a passionate fisherman.
His other passion was being grandfather to Jordan, Brandon, Alexa, Jack, John and William.
Jack is survived by his wife, Sue; daughters, Sharyl and Julie; and sister, Ethel; as well as his six adoring grandchildren.
