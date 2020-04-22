Jake, our beloved father and grandpa (Popsie) passed on April 5, 2020, due to COVID-19 complications.
Jake was born in Manchester, N.H., on March 25, 1931. He was offered a full scholarship at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H., but the pull of the West proved too strong. He briefly attended the University of Utah, but chose to finish his engineering degree at the University of Washington—a proud Huskies and Seahawks fan forever.
During his sophomore year at university, he was drafted into the Army and served at Camp San Luis Obispo, the Pentagon and the Supreme Headquarters of the Allied Powers in Europe. He received an honorable discharge and returned to the University of Washington, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering.
He was an avid skier and took a job on the mountain in Sun Valley in 1950. Jake also toured the West, free skiing and racing, and earned the name “Jake the Snake,” due to his distinct style.
Jake met and married Mary Patricia (Patsy) Rose in San Francisco, and lived there until 1970, where they had three children.
Eventually, the family moved back to Sun Valley, and Jake began his own engineering practice, becoming licensed in eight Western states. He had a short stint as the Ketchum building inspector as well.
Jake always found the world of energy and engineering very interesting and spent a lot of time researching solar energy and heat engines. Through this research, he published a book titled “The Most Efficient Engine: (The New Carnot Cycle),” and in 2014 he received a patent for an engine based on the book. He was a bit of an inventor as well, and in 2011 he was awarded a U.S. patent for a spherical dome design that he developed. He was always doodling and designing new ideas and complex equations, and he was a lifelong learner, who continued with his education credits for his licensing well into his “retirement.”
Jake was always active and continued to ski, play tennis and go to the gym. He would regularly play in the Lyle Pearson tennis tournament every summer, ride his bike around and spend time in the gym getting ready for the next winter, where he would resume his nonstops down the mountain at 9 a.m. He turned 89 this year and was often mistaken for a 70-year-old as he was always so youthful.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer Jacoby Rush, John D. Jacoby Jr. (Jennifer Jaros Jacoby) and Christy Jacoby. His grandson, Jake Jacoby (age 9) was his best friend and their relationship was special beyond words. Jake will forever have Popsie in his heart and cherish the memories that they built together.
We will have a celebration of his life when we can all be together again.
Commented