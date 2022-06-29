John and Jeanie Kearney

John and Jeanie ​Kearney are back together forever cruising the cosmos! Please come celebrate the mark they made adventuring this crazy world. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Forest Service Park in Ketchum from 4-6 p.m. Please bring a chair, a blanket and your family, but please leave your furry friends behind. Light apps and refreshments will be served.