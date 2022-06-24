John and Jeanie Kearney

John and Jeanie Kearney are back together forever cruising the cosmos! Please come celebrate the mark they made adventuring this crazy world. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Forest Service Park in Ketchum from 4-6 p.m. Please bring a chair, a blanket and your family, but please leave your furry friends behind. Light apps and refreshments will be served.