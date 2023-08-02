Joan Preston O'Neil passed away comfortably at home July 30, 2023, after a long bout with cancer. She was the daughter of Mary Dwight and John McAfee Preston, born in San Mateo, California, and raised in Hillsborough, California.
Joan went East to school, attending Ethel Walker School, Briarcliffe College and Parsons School of Design. She left school early to ski in Switzerland following a passion that began at age 7 at Sugar Bowl Resort in California. After moving to Ketchum in 1990, Joan participated in the Mountain Masters Program where she met many of the friends she has today.
Besides skiing, Joan enjoyed bridge, traveling, fishing and golf. She was a three-time Ladies Golf Champion at Burlingame Country Club.
Joan was very involved in the initial fundraising for the St. Luke's Wood River Hospital and initiated the hospital's art program that showcases local artists and collection art.
Joan absolutely loved Sun Valley and her many friends here. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Michael H. O'Neil; her daughter, Diana Winship Rathborne; her son, Joesph Cornelius (Cocie) Rathborne III; grandson, James Preston Rathborne; daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Rathborne; stepson, Mikael D O'Neil; and cat, Annie.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley.
