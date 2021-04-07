Sid was born in Anadarko, Okla., on April 11, 1937. He passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s hospital in Boise, Idaho, after a brief illness of acute leukemia.
Sid was schooled in Anadarko, Okla., until eighth grade when the family moved to Perkins, Okla., where he attended eighth through 12th grades. He attended Oklahoma State University and graduated in May of 1962 with a degree in mechanical engineering with an emphasis on petroleum engineering and geology. He immediately went to work for a major oil company, then after moving up through various positions, he broke out on his own as an independent oil producer, owning and operating oil wells in the Midwest with most of his production in Kansas. Sid was a man who worked to live, yet still had great passion for the oilfields.
In the 1970s he relocated his family to Twin Falls, Idaho, to live a more adventurous life in the Northwest. He obtained his pilot’s license and he continued to run his business remotely and flew himself to the oilfield as needed. He usually timed his business trips with pheasant season in Kansas or quail season in Oklahoma.
Sid married Helen Ione Smith while still in college; they were later divorced. Sid and Helen had three children: Brent, Jon and Laurie (deceased). He leaves behind his two sons; four grandchildren, Austin, Ashley, Addison and Sidney; and two great-grandchildren, Wolfe and Willow.
Sid was an involved father, coaching many of his children’s Little League and basketball teams. He was an active participant in Boy Scout activities, including a 70-mile summer backpack trip through the White Cloud Mountains and a father/son float down the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
In 1989 he married Cynda (Martindale) Jacobs. Sid and Cynda were avid skiers; they married on skis at the bottom of Ridge on Bald Mountain overlooking the town of Ketchum, Idaho. Sid helped raise Cynda’s son, Brian Jacobs. Cynda was the love of Sid’s life and he supported her with his strength and enthusiasm as she went through medical school and residency at the University of Oklahoma. Sid was an avid hunter and spent many days of the year pursuing game birds and made an annual trip to Montana and North Dakota for years in pursuit of grouse, partridge and pheasants. He loved every one of his bird dogs and was particularly attached to his present dog, Lexi, who brought him great joy and sometimes, exasperation.
Sid and Cynda took guardianship of grandson Sidney at 11 years old after Sid’s daughter, Laurie, passed way in 2015. Sidney became the center of his life and he had great pride in Sidney’s perseverance and growth the last several years.
Sid touched everyone he met more than can be expressed with any words, whether with a story or a shooting lesson. Sid became interested in shotgun sports, competing in sporting clays and moving up through the classes. His passion became teaching shotgun sports and over 10 years, worked his way up through the ranks to be certified as a National Sporting Clays Association Level 3 instructor, the highest certification available in the U.S. He coached students who then made All-American, All-Regional and All-State, and also had students who won state championships in Oregon and Idaho. He coached a youth team in Bend, Ore., and Boise, Idaho.
When moving back to Sun Valley full time, he started a youth league at the Hurtig Shooting Center in Hailey, Idaho. He also had an enthusiastic women’s group consisting of about 18 women who shot on Friday mornings all year round, even in freezing weather. Two weeks before his death, Sid skied The Bowls at Sun Valley, hunted pheasants in Wendel, Idaho, and coached his women’s group. He stayed active and loved his life to the end, being three weeks shy of 84 years old.
No services are planned at this time. In his memory, a fun shoot at the Hurtig Shooting Center is being planned for late spring. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to The Hunger Coalition, Wood River Land Trust or the youth shooting program at the Hurtig Shooting Center through the Sawtooth Sports Foundation. Contact Hurtig Shooting Center for details.
