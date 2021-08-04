Jim loved Julie and cherry pie. He loved his kitties, Sophie and Ady. He loved tying flies and sharing his craft with others. He loved fly fishing and hunting heads and he loved Silver Creek and the Missouri River.
He was a kind and generous man loved by many.
Jim was born in Washington on July 12, 1956, and moved to Hailey in 2017 after he retired so he could be surrounded by fly fishing havens. He was a sheet metal foreman for more than 40 years. He also enjoyed training race horses at Longacre Downs for several years. Jim enjoyed traveling the world with Julie and also had planned a spring 2022 trip to Argentina. He loved fishing there!
A wading accident on the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River took his life on July 26, 2021. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Julie, and his two kitties.
A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 14, 2021, 11 a.m. at R/R Ranch, Picabo. Cherry pie and lunch will be served. A second celebration will be held Oct. 16, 2021, 4 p.m. at The Old Schoolhouse in Craig, Montana. Donations in Jim’s memory can be made to Silver Creek Alliance https://silvercreekalliance.org or Mountain Humane https://mountainhumane.org.
