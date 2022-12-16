Jim Carkonen

James Gus Carkonen, a pillar of his family and his community, died on Dec. 10, 2022 at the age of 70. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, godfather, and unwavering friend to many. His life was defined by family, kindness, patience, laughter, generosity, and his Greek heritage. He served many roles during his life: coach, teacher, mentor, peacemaker, jokester and instigator of good times. He was the first guy you called with good news to share or when you needed advice, understanding, and a calm and soothing presence. He was deeply admired by those who knew him and a model of how a man should be. You could always count on Jimmy for a kind word, a clever quip, a pun (good or otherwise), a positive outlook and unconditional support. And he had a dazzling smile that would brighten your day.
In 1988, he married the love of his life, Aimee Evans. They met and dated while attending Washington State University, then reunited some years later and were inseparable from then on. It was clear to all who knew them how deeply in love and devoted to each other they were. While at WSU, Jimmy was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, an organization he supported throughout his life. He was also a proud Coug and longtime WSU booster.
In 1994, they welcomed their daughter, Sophia, the light of Jimmy’s life. The tight father-daughter duo shared a special bond and he was immensely proud of her character, kindness, and many accomplishments.
Jimmy worked at Wang Laboratories and was recognized as one of the top producers in the company’s history, winning many sales awards during his tenure. The job took him around the world and his success propelled him to other ventures.
In 1999, Jim’s success with Wang allowed him to retire and he and Aimee moved to their favorite place, Sun Valley, Idaho, where he became a popular fly fishing guide. Over the years, he took hundreds of clients, friends, and family members fishing on the Big Wood River and Silver Creek, his personal happy place. He also fished the most scenic rivers across the U.S. with his brothers, and took expeditions to Belize, Venezuela and the Yucatan with his close fishing buddies. One of his favorite activities was teaching his nieces and nephews and other kids the joy of fishing. Watching that giant man get down to a child’s level and sweetly and patiently explain to them how to cast, reel, and gently handle a fish would warm anyone’s heart. In later years, Jimmy began a career as a realtor, working at Bald Mountain Realty, and most recently, Windermere Real Estate.
He had a gift for connecting with people. When you spoke with him, he truly listened, and he made strong, positive impressions on those he met. Jimmy led a full and fulfilling life and pursued many passions. A lifelong gym rat, he played competitive basketball for nearly 60 years, and his silky smooth jump shot was a thing of beauty. He played at Federal Way High School, and was a starter at Tacoma Community College when they won the Northwest Athletic Association of Community Colleges national championship in 1971. He was later selected to the TCC Hall of Fame. He also played in the Washington Athletic Club league for 24 years, was on the AHEPA Greek All Star Team, and played in the Seattle Men’s League, among other leagues. In 2016, he won a silver medal at the Americas Masters Games in Vancouver, Canada. His final competitive game was just two weeks ago in a three-on-three tournament. Fittingly, he hit the game winning shot in the final game. He was also a longtime basketball coach at various levels, including serving as the Junior Varsity and Varsity Assistant Coach at the Community School in Sun Valley for more than 10 years. A consummate role model, he taught hundreds of boys and young men how to play ball, and more importantly, how to be a good teammate and how to live a good life.
An immensely creative person, Jimmy was a skilled photographer, and his slideshows were legendary, complete with humorous and detailed narration. He served as a kind of family historian, capturing milestones, memorable moments, and vacations over the decades. He was also a gifted piano player who would delight family and friends with a huge repertoire ranging from Blood, Sweat & Tears to Marvin Gaye to his own funky take on Christmas carols. The man knew how to tickle the ivories.
Jimmy’s passing is an incalculable loss to his family and large network of friends, hoop buddies, and colleagues. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. We are blessed with a trove of good times, laughter, stories, and acts of love and kindness to last us all a lifetime. May his memory be eternal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Athina Carkonen, and lovingly remembered by his wife of 34 years, Aimee, daughter, Sophia Athina, brothers Paul and Dan, sisters-in-law Paulette, Leah, Christine, Suzanne, and Gretchen, brothers-in-law Ben, Fielding, and Gary, nephews Shawn, Tyke, Nick, Forrest, Sam, Wyatt, and Cooper, and nieces Jenise, Dina, Danika, Aimee, Bridget, and Sadie. A memorial service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Seattle at 10:00 a.m. on December 19, 2022.
Stories and remembrances can be shared here (https://everloved.com/life-of/jim-carkonen). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Trout Unlimited (www.tu.org), Higher Ground (www.highergroundusa.org), or The Nature Conservancy in Idaho (www.nature.org).
Commented