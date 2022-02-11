Rev. Jill Iris served as a staff minister at Light on the Mountains Center for Spiritual Living. Her life was dedicated to seeking the divine, truth and empowerment in all situations. It was a source of deep inspiration to her community and friends. Her ministry extended to many nonprofit organizations and to the community at large. She will be remembered for her amazing ability to improvise guided meditations and prayers. She excelled at leading individuals and groups in a visioning process. She was firmly grounded in her beliefs and values. Her life purpose positively influenced and supported the world around her.
Rev. Jill was a master gardener, enjoying growing house plants and vibrant food. She had a deep love for her dog and cat, Sophie and Chester. She was an avid and enthusiastic hiker, often seen on her favorite trails: Greenhorn, Trail Creek, Hyndman and Democrat Gulch.
Rev. Jill began her service at Light on the Mountains as a regular guest speaker in 1998, while living in Boise, and has always considered the Wood River Valley her spiritual home. Since moving to Hailey in 2013, she has served as a staff minister, taught classes, supported the pastoral care team and delivered the sermon for the Sunday service several times a year.
Rev. Jill earned a Masters of Consciousness Studies degree from Holmes Institute in Boulder, Colorado, in 2008, and served as the senior minister at the Boulder Center for Spiritual Living until 2012 when she returned to Idaho. She is survived by her brother, Jefre Hardwood, who resides in New York.
Per Rev. Jill's wishes, her ashes will be scattered by friends on a memorial hike once the weather warms up. Thanks to all those who have offered continued prayers as we lift her to the Light. Rev. Jill continues to be a source of inspiration.
Commented