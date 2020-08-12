Jerry Flynt, 81, of Ketchum, passed away after a long battle with cancer on July 29, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1939.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Julie Madaffer, David Flynt, John Flynt, Reta Riedinger and Travis Flynt; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He started and grew a successful semiconductor business in Southern California, and later mastered many outdoor activities such as hunting and horseback riding upon moving to Ketchum. He deeply loved his family and valued the time spent together.
Family and friends are welcome to share a memory, photo or condolence and light a candle in Jerry’s honor at woodriverchapel.
Commented