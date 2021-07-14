Jerome Rovnak passed away on June 14, 2021, at his home in the mountains near Ojai, Calif., a great loss to his family and friends who loved and admired him. He was 74 years old. Jerome was a Vietnam veteran and later had a long history in the Wood River Valley. He was a caretaker of private properties and especially a caretaker of his friends and animals. He loved the wilderness and had a keen eye for unusual rocks, arrowheads, and a talent for finding and photographing inscriptions and petroglyphs. He mastered the art of wood carving and produced stunning sculptures of museum quality. He was kind and thoughtful and wise, and left an inspiring legacy in both his art and his attitude toward life for us to hold dear. There will be a private memorial service at his home on Friday, July 16. May the Lord bless you and keep you, Jerome. Thank you for spending time with us.
