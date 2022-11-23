In the early morning hours of Aug. 1, 2022, Jennifer Hazen Whitaker (Poe), our "Hazen" left us in the loving arms of Jesus.
Hazen was born Nov. 18, 1974, in Sun Valley, Idaho, to Hollis Poe and Barbara Brandt. She joined her older brother and sister, BH Poe and Rebekah Poe. She was later joined by her little sister Rachel Poe.
Hazen fought a long hard fight trying to defeat alcoholism, kidney failure and liver failure. She was on the way to recovery when she was diagnosed with sepsis.
At Hazen's request she was cremated, and she is now in the loving care of her daughter, the light of her life, Arlee Jade Whitaker.
There is a specific time to be born and a specific time to die, but the "dash" between those two times and what we accomplish is determined by us. Hazen accomplished many highlights in her life during that time. Taking care of her younger sister, Rachel, was very rewarding to her.
Hazen attended Hemingway Elementary School in Ketchum, Wood River Junior High School and Wood River High School in Hailey, Idaho. She maintained excellent grades throughout school and while in high school was chosen as one of the students to represent Wood River in the program "Who's Who Among American High School Students" in 1991-1992, in Washington, D.C.
While in high school, Hazen was very active in sports, playing volleyball and soccer as a goalie, totally following her brother's lead as a hockey goalie. She also enjoyed ice skating and performed in many ice shows with her sister, Bekah. She was also very active in drama class.
After graduation, Hazen decided to attend Glen Dow Academy of Hair Design in Spokane, Washington, graduating with top honors.
While in Spokane, she met Sean O'Regan. They were married and later moved to Big Fork, Montana, and then on to Tucson, Arizona, where her brother BH was stationed in the Air Force. She and Sean were divorced, and she later married Abram Whitaker. Together they have one child, Arlee Jade Whitaker, who will always be remembered as the light of Hazen's life. Her world revolved around Arlee. Hazen and Abe started a powder coating business together in Colorado and Hazen later opened her own hair salon.
Hazen will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, caring spirit, loving heart and belief in Jesus.
The last words I heard from her were, "I love you, pretty mama." Those words will forever be in my heart.
You have fought the fight our beautiful daughter, sister, mother, wife and friend, and now you are home. We will miss you and forever remember that beautiful smile and that special laugh.
A Celebration of Life for Hazen is planned for late July 2023.
