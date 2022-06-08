Jeffrey Spiller

Jeff Spiller grew up in Ketchum and attended Hemingway Elementary School and Wood River Junior High School. He was a fixture on the ski team and enjoyed a beautiful childhood in the Wood River Valley together with his mother Lynn, his sister, Keri, and a circle of comrades who would become lifelong friends. Though Jeff spent his adult years in California, Idaho was rooted in who he was. “Best of all he loved the fall. The leaves yellow on the cottonwoods, leaves floating on the trout streams, and above the hills the high blue windless skies...Now he will be a part of them forever.”—Ernest Hemingway
As a young adult, Jeff returned to California where he could embrace a lifelong love for the ocean. From the time that he was very young, Jeff was most at home on the water, and he spent many years on and in San Francisco Bay, living, working, and playing in a series of sailboats. He was an accomplished big wave surfer, who gave many intense hours to the surf at Mavericks. He was also an instinctive fisherman and a dedicated kitesurfer. In 2011, Jeff was one of three kitesurfers awarded U.S. Sailing's Arthur B. Hanson Rescue Medal for the rescue of a crew member from a capsized tugboat. In windy weather and rough conditions off San Francisco's Ocean Beach, Jeff was able to locate the distressed sailor in the water, stabilize him, and pull him towards the Coast Guard rescue boat, thereby saving his life. In the course of his years on the water, Jeff saved at least two others in dangerous situations, and his love for the ocean was joined to a deep respect for it, and for the centuries-old tradition wherein those on the water look out for each other.
Jeff was also deeply loyal to his friends and family—as well as his beloved Chihuahua, Roukie—and loved to cook for them. Though quiet and reserved on the surface, he delighted those he was close to with his wit and humor. As a master builder, he had a dedicated following of colleagues and clients who relied on his skill and hard work. His beautiful heart will be deeply missed by many, including his mother, Lynn Spiller, of Sausalito, California; his father, David Spiller, of Sacramento, California; his sister, Keri Briones, of Sausalito, California; and his half-brother, David Spiller, of San Diego, California.
In lieu of flowers, Jeff’s family requests donations be made to the Surfrider Foundation, for the future of the ocean and all those who love it.
