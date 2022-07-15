Jeffrey Nicholas Carnes, 71, of Sun Valley, Idaho, died, July 8, 2022, at St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center. Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may share a memory or photo, at www.woodriverchapel.com.
