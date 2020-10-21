Jeffrey Miller Bradford, born Sept. 30, 1954, in Milwaukee, Wis., passed away in his Ketchum, Idaho, home Oct. 15, 2020, of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert, in March 1969; his mother, Rosemary, in October 2010; his wife, Kathleen, ‘Casey’, in May 2012; and his brother, David, in November 2013. He is survived by two brothers, Robert and Peter, and a sister, Deborah.
Jeffrey will be remembered in part by his enthusiasm for life, his high energy, his unpredictable nature and his never-ending quest to participate in the events surrounding him. But mostly he will be remembered by those who knew him for his love and commitment to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his love for and commitment to his wife, Casey. His pastor shared that Jeff “really, really, really, loved Jesus.” Jeff’s passion for sharing that love with others was a constant and was genuine. For those who knew Jeff before his Lord “got ahold of him,” his years as a young man living a “wild” life, his later years were a living example of 2 Corinthians 5:17: “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”
Friends are invited to a memorial service at noon, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Life Church, in Hailey, Idaho, with a reception following. Burial will take place at the Ketchum Cemetery at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to NAMI-WRV (National Alliance on Mental Illness), Box 95, Hailey, ID 83333.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel.
Commented