Jeffrey Langdale Bray

Jeffery Langdale Bray, a 44-year resident of Blaine County, died peacefully in his East Fork home after a long illness.
He was born Dec. 30, 1949, to Doug and Hazel Bray in Santa Barbara, California. Jeff grew up in Fresno, spending summers in Palo Alto so his father could earn a master’s degree at Stanford University. They spent weekends at their cabin in Yosemite. He played baseball from grade school through college in Fresno. Jeff served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve where he was a marksman on the rifle team and traveled all over the country for competitions.
In 1978, he moved to Idaho to be near his brother, Richard Bray. Jeff met many of his friends at his job as a bellman at the Sun Valley Lodge. He moved on to roofing for Sun Valley Roofing, then carpentry and ranch management for Storey Construction. When the winters got too cold, he switched professions to long-haul trucking and retired from D & D trucking in 2013.
Jeff is survived by his brother, Rich; sons, Doug and Bryan; daughter, Melanie; and his wife of 38 years, Bonnie. The family will privately celebrate his memory.
