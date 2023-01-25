Jeffery Raymond French, 65, born Nov. 18, 1957, in Van Nuys, California. He passed away peacefully at home of cancer on Jan. 9, 2023. He was surrounded by his brother and sister.
He was the youngest of three. Jeff graduated from lnglemoor High School in 1976. He followed his dream when he moved to Sun Valley in 1980, where he worked for Sun Valley Company in the Sun Valley Lodge Dining Room as a waiter until it closed in April of 2014. He earned waiter of the year two years in a row. He bartended and catered in and around the Sun Valley area for years. He loved working with his hands and had a passion for landscaping. This led to purchasing and flipping homes. His ultimate loves were skiing, being out of doors with nature and spending time with his friends.
He is survived by his mother, Joan French; sister, Janice Hoisington; brother, Greg; wife, Carol; three nephews; Kevin French and his wife, Jessica; great nephew, River; and Chris and Aaron Hoisington.
Jeff’s strong faith in God was instrumental in his acceptance of his diagnosis and spiritually prepared him for his journey home to eternal life.
A Celebration of Life will be announced in the spring.
Commented