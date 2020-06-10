Jeanne Ivie Knight was born to Frank and Irma Knight at her Ivie grandparents’ house on East Fork Big Wood River on Nov. 5, 1924. Jeanne grew up with her older sister, Mary, on the family ranch on East Fork. Knight and Ivie aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents lived on ranches down canyon. Jeanne attended the one-room grade school in Triumph. Jeanne lived with her aunt and uncle Bertha and Cleon Davis while attending Hailey High School. After high school, Jeanne attended beautician school in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The extended families and their friends frequently got together for picnics, holidays, birthdays or any excuse for sharing meals and visiting. An uncle invited a young merchant seaman who had recently moved to Idaho to one of the family picnics. Jeanne and Jimmy Lloyd Dorr were married on Feb. 18, 1952. They were together until Jim’s death in November 2010. They lived in Ketchum, Idaho, a short while before moving to Hailey, where they raised their family: Jay, Julie and Jim.
Jeanne loved to cook, sew and garden. Jeanne baked, insisted on making at least a dozen kinds of candy for Christmas, and preserved fruits and vegetables from the garden. Jeanne worked in her flower garden and attended her chickens until a couple of years ago. The house was full of potted flowers of many kinds. There was always at least one Manx cat, seven generations of Dirk dog (Norwegian elkhounds), and until more recently other household pets and farm animals. Jeanne and Jim were dedicated square dancers for many years. Jeanne lived at home until her physical health deteriorated.
Jeanne adapted to living at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls, Idaho, the last two and a half years, where she had 24-hour care. Jeanne remained 100 percent mentally: reading stacks of books and the newspapers; doing word games; watching birds and squirrels out her window; and frequent visits with Julie, Jim, Jay, grandkids and great-grandkids, and occasional other visitors.
Jeanne was preceded in death by Jim; sister, Mary; parents and grandparents; and many cousins. She is survived by her children, Jay (Patti) Dorr, Julie (Joe) Ratto and Jim Dorr; grandchildren, Joan Ratto, Joe (Achan) Ratto, Jeanne (Josh) Boswich, Julie (Todd) Nelson, Jessica (Mike) Lee, Jamie (Derick) Holyoak, Jimmy (Amy) Ratto, Jay (Stephanie) Ratto, Jill (Jason) Koval and Jody Ratto; 21 great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
Jeanne left us with a little help from COVID-19 at 95 and a half years old on May 24, 2020. Jeanne requested no service, so we will have a picnic instead at the family ranch out East Fork later this summer. Date will be announced later.
Commented