Jean Pierre Chesnel, a resident of the Wood River Valley these 45 years, died Dec. 18, 2020, in Arizona while traveling with his wife, Connie Maricich Chesnel. He had lived the last few years with stage four melanoma.
As a boy in France, he loved horses and at the age of 14 he apprenticed to become a jockey in Paris. As he grew older, it became apparent that he was getting far too big to be a jockey. Knowing early on he was an artist, he set out to educate himself exploring other cultures, traveling far afield from his native home in Normandy, France. In his 20s he explored Afghanistan, India, Africa, Iran, and finally North America. Hitchhiking from Canada into Montana he was picked up by a young Indian woman who took him home to meet her father, a medicine man of the Crow Tribe, Tom Yellowtail. Tom and his wife, Susie, adopted Pierre and he took his place in the bunkhouse with their grandsons. After a while he was encouraged to enter the Sundance ceremony and has danced ever since with his Crow brothers.
He met Connie, his wife of 44 years, in Ketchum, Idaho, where he used his artistic talent to design gardens. Later, his hunger for French bread implored him to move to Salt Lake City and open Pierre Country Bakery, which was one of the few authentic French bakeries in the country.
He was above all a painter. His canvases and murals are in private collections and in public spaces around Idaho and Arizona. His memoir and travel journal, “Journey to Bamiyan,” is available on Amazon.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his stepson, Nick Maricich; stepdaughter, Maria Maricich; sister, Sylvie Richard in Paris; as well as his nieces in Paris and stepgrandchildren in the Wood River Valley and many friends the world over.
Jean Pierre died with as much grace and courage as he lived. A celebration of his life to be announced for spring 2021.
Oh yes, and he was a tango dancer.
