Jean “Jeanie” Marie Kearney left us peacefully on Sept. 23, 2021, after a brave battle with ovarian cancer for over three years. Jeanie was born in Rochester, New York, and attended Mercy High School, University of Dayton and Bowling Green State University.
She met her future husband, Johnny, also from Rochester, on a blind date set up by each of their best friends. They moved West to Breckenridge, Colorado, before settling in Ketchum with their two young children, John and Gretel, in 1977. Together, over five years, they built the log cabin of her dreams on beautiful lower Board Ranch. Jeanie spent her evenings as a waitress at Louie’s, Creekside, Warm Springs Ranch and The Sawtooth Club, and considered many of her co-workers to be her extended family. During the daytime, she and Johnny were passionate about spending time together outside. Jeanie also qualified, in 3 hrs. 16 min., and ran the Boston Marathon, but she would never say anything!
Jeanie was a remarkably generous and kind person, and a friend to all, frequently dropping off gifts and empathizing with people she had only just met. Her “Grands” completed her world, and she couldn’t get enough of their effervescent energy. Her happiest moments were spent running, biking, trail hiking, spending beach days at Redfish Lake and skiing the Galena and Sun Valley trails. She was an idol, a cherished friend, a loving wife, and a patient, soothing, sweet soul who will live on in our valley. She was truly an exceptional human; she lived fully, loved generously and inspired greatly.
Jeanie is survived by her loving husband, John Kearney Jr.; her son, John Kearney III; daughter Gretel Friedman; daughter-in-law, Nicole Kearney; son-in-law, Charles Friedman; and her four Grands: Griffyn, 8; Morghan, 6; Ralston, 5; and Maizie, 3.
In lieu of flowers and a celebration of life, she wishes for acts of kindness, to pay it forward, and/or to make a donation to the Blaine County Rec District (BCRD) trails. https://33116.blackbaudhosting.com/33116/Total-Contributions-4710-Donations
