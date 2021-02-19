Jean peacefully passed away in her sleep of natural causes at her home in Boise. She was born in Ontario, Canada, and grew up in Detroit, Mich., where she became a U.S. citizen. She traveled to Sun Valley, Idaho in the mid-1950s on a ski trip and liked the area so much she stayed.
She had four children with Jim Terra, who she married in 1956 but divorced ten years later. During her time in Ketchum/Sun Valley she had various jobs, including writing articles for the local newspaper. She focused on her writing and in 1974, became the editor of Sun Valley Magazine.
In 1977, she moved to Boise taking the position of special assistant and speech writer for Governor John Evans. She was appointed Press Secretary, the first woman to hold this position for an Idaho governor, in 1980. In 1987, she started her own freelance writing, editing, and communications consulting business, JEAN TERRA/Communications, which she successfully operated until she retired.
She enjoyed being outside, tending to her flowers and container garden—particularly her tomatoes, spending time with her grandsons, and, especially, staying current with the latest activities in local and national politics.
She is survived by her daughter Mary Terra-Berns (Tony) of Coeur d’Alene, her daughter-in-law Sabrina Logosz and grandsons, Patrick and Christopher Terra of Boise. She was predeceased by daughter Colleen and sons Richard and Mic.
