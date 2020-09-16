Jay Clark Pace, born March 19, 1944, was a unique creature for his race. He was adopted in Boise from Foundly Home to Dee and Lavela Pace. As a child he was curious, intelligent, studious and mischievous; he loved to learn while other kids found it tedious. He met the love of his life, Suzi Child, in the high school play, “Our Town.” When he saw her, he said, “That’s going to be my wife!” And, my, what a life of love it was together for 56 years. Four children, six grandchildren, two great-grand-children and a lifelong best friend, it was a full house filled with love to the very end.
It’s hard to sum up the many accomplishments of a man like Jay—it would take a book that you would read for days and days. So instead we will list all the things that he loved and achieved just to give you the gist: scholar, poet, storyteller, designer, artist, draftsmen, author, guide, computer enthusiast, ambulance service owner and educator. He loved to teach so you could have even gotten a lesson when he was the assistant dean at Taliesin. He lived life to the fullest, enjoying the smallest of pleasures—going on trips, eating good food, spending time with family and friends, telling stories by campfire and collecting symbolic little treasures.
On the 28th of August at the 11th hour he passed from this world to the other side; he’s started his new journey of knowledge and spiritual guide. He and we ask that you plant a tree, for when the wind blows through its leaves you will feel his spirit flying free.
