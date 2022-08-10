Joel Jay Allender, age 88, of Wickenburg, Arizona, and the Wood River Valley, passed away peacefully in Bellevue, Idaho, on July 30, 2022, after valiantly fighting three different cancers, with his wife, daughter and son-in-law by his side.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan, and then moved to Southern California at a young age. After finishing high school in Los Angeles, he went on to get his degree in agriculture at Fresno State College. He then enlisted in the Coast Guard and was stationed off the California coast. Following his Coast Guard duty, he went into various businesses throughout his life: upholstery and textiles, mobile homes and he was a real estate broker, which led him into property management.
Most people would say Jay had a blessed life and took very good care of himself and the people he loved.
Jay married his first wife, Alice, in 1959. He and Alice had a son and a daughter. They divorced in 1975 but always remained friends. He later met Sonja Hennessey, his second wife, in 1987 and they married in 1991. He and Sonja had so many adventures together for 35 years.
He loved traveling to Europe, especially Greece and Turkey, and seeing all of the beautiful little villages and hiking wherever they could. His favorite hike was in the Vikos Gorge in the northern part of Greece. He and Sonja had so many fun stories about their travels and the people they met. He loved sharing the photos when they returned home to family and friends.
Entertaining family and friends was another one of Jay's favorite pastimes, either at their beautiful home or meeting for a picnic. He and Sonja enjoyed sharing their love of great food and wine with so many.
Jay and Sonja would leave their home in Wickenburg every May to get out of the heat in Arizona. They would travel all over the Western United States, visiting campgrounds, National Parks and family and friends in California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Utah. Hiking on many trails and being outdoors was a big part of their adventures with their travel trailer; their home away from home.
Over the years, he enjoyed skiing, waterskiing, tennis, golf, bird hunting and target shooting, in addition to his many hiking adventures.
Jay was preceded in death by his father, Irving Allender; his mother, Sally Allender, and his ex-wife, Alice Mott. Jay is survived by his wife, Sonja; his son, Martin (Edee) Allender, and their son, Timothy; his daughter, Adele (Pat) Savaria and their sons, Kalen (Danielle) and Austin; his stepsons, Mick (Jennifer), Corby (Teresa) and Nate (Debbie) Hennessey, and their children, Adrianna (Adam), Casey (Tristia), Sarah, Darby (Mason), and Colin; and great granddaughter, Marlyse. He was very proud of every one of them.
Jay made a big presence, and he will be missed dearly. A Celebration of Life will happen sometime next summer to honor Jay and the fantastic life he had. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Wood River Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 4320, Ketchum, Idaho 83340.
