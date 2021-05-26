A memorial remembering Jason will be held at the Ketchum Cemetery, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations may be sent to cynthia@idahowalkbike.org, Boise Bike Project.org and Idaho Suicide Prevention.org.
