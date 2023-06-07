Jane Trent Eittreim was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16, 1943, to John and Maxine Trent. She died early Sunday, June 4, 2023, at her residence in Hailey, Idaho.
She was raised in Central Phoenix, and Jane was in the very first class to go all four years to Central High School, where she made lifelong friends as a part of the “24” club, a group of ladies that stayed in touch for the four years of high school, and still meet together every year.
Jane spent the winters from 1964 to 1966 working around Garmisch, Germany, where she befriended lifelong friends from the Wood River Valley. They convinced her to move her family to the valley in 1970.
Jane was a large part of the community, managing Carroll’s Clothing Store and was part of the 1976 Wagon Days Committee, for which she continued to volunteer until just recently. Jane was honored as the Grand Marshall of the Wagon Days celebration. Jane was beloved by many people up and down the Wood River Valley, Custer County, Arizona and by friends and family throughout the country.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Trent and Maxine; stepfather, Bob Applegate; and her brother, Jack Trent. Jane is survived by her son, Ryan Eittreim; her nephew and wife, Bob and Michelle Trent; and niece and husband, Sonja and Tim Long; as well as many friends throughout Blaine and Custer Counties.
There will be a memorial at a later time and place to be determined. Memorials in her name are suggested to the Hospice of the Wood River Valley, P.O. Box 4320, Ketchum, ID 83340.
