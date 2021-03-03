James Walter Sedin passed peacefully on Feb. 23, 2021, at age 90 in his home in Ketchum, Idaho.
Jim was born in St. Paul, Minn., on June 25, 1930, to Walter Sedin and Svea Davidson. Jim earned his B.S. in physics from the University of Minnesota in 1951, where he also served as captain of the Golden Gophers hockey team. Jim was thrilled when his grandson, Will, followed in his footsteps to attend the University of Minnesota in 2020.
One of Jim’s most impressive accomplishments was at only 21 years old when he was selected as the youngest member to join the U.S. Olympic hockey team in 1952. The team played for two months throughout Europe in preparation for the Olympics. During the final game against Canada in Oslo, Norway, Jim scored the game-tying goal, securing Team USA’s second place podium spot and a silver medal.
After his Olympic triumph, Jim continued on to earn his Ph.D. in electrical engineering and physics at California Institute of Technology on a Hughes Fellowship in 1958. Following graduation from CalTech, Jim joined tech startup Watkins Johnson, in Palo Alto in 1959, where he designed microwave tubes for radar systems. Years later, Jim started his own computer peripheral company called Ryka Scientific, which was later sold to Varian Medical Systems in 1972. In 1975, Jim was asked to serve as CEO of Mountain Computer in Cupertino, Calif., and continued in that role for 16 years until his retirement. He was also an accomplished pilot and frequently flew to Sun Valley from San Jose, Calif., for golf and skiing before moving full time to Ketchum in 2002.
Jim’s discipline for work and health is a strong memory for his kids, who remember finding him doing push-ups and sit-ups in between using the slide rule for a project he had brought home for work.
Despite his many amazing lifetime accomplishments, no position was more important to him than his role as a husband and father. Jim met his soulmate, Mary Louise of Half Moon Bay, at Watkins Johnson. They married on Dec. 27, 1965, in Reno, Nev., and were happily married for 55 years. Together they raised five children, Brad, Joseph, Andrea, Elisabeth and Stephanie. The only thing Jim loved more than dessert, skiing and golf shirts was his family. He will be remembered as a great dad and husband.
One fond memory of Jim’s dedication to his family was loading all five kids in the Travelall for ski trips to Tahoe at 4:30 a.m. In the middle of coordinating tickets and adjusting skis, Jim would be lucky to get one full run in, even after a seven-hour day. At 85 years old, Jim was finally able to get in as many runs as he wanted, uninterrupted, on his homemade backyard cross-country ski track.
If it were up to Jim, you’d never hear of all he accomplished. His humility, generosity, honesty, kindness and quiet confidence were his trademark qualities known by everyone he met. His discipline and drive serve as everlasting examples for the generations after him.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Louise; sons, Brad (Carla) and Joseph (Brenda); daughters, Andrea, Elisabeth English and Stephanie Durran (Dave); grandchildren, Rachel, Jacque, Samson, Robert, Marielle, Will and Alex; four great-grandchildren; and many friends, who will always be inspired by his legacy and love.
A memorial will be planned later in the spring. For those wishing to remember Jim with a memorial contribution, the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley or The Advocates in Hailey, Idaho, are suggested, or a charity of your choice.
Commented