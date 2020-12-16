We lost a great soul to the heavens in Jim Conlon, who passed away at his home in Meridian on Nov. 15, 2020.
Jim was a character with a sharp wit who cared deeply for his friends and family.
Uncle Jimmy, or UJ, moved to Pocatello from Oregon in 1958, where he completed his high school and college educations, and then, having been in the ROTC program, was whisked off to Europe and eventually Vietnam. Following discharge, his life’s path took him north to Alaska, by way of Portland and Seattle, and eventually here to the Wood River Valley for three decades of work, golf, gambling, fun and frivolity. He led a life without regret and with the mantra “I ain’t here for a long time, I’m here for a good time.”
Jim leaves behind his sister, Carol Eittreim (Bill); nephews, Jubal and Jeff Farrow and Ryan Eittreim; niece, Terri Sherbine (Rocky); two more generations of great- and great-great nephews/nieces; and sibling/cousins the Fehrenbachers.
As it was his style to celebrate life, there will most definitely be a time when we get the chance to toast the man and the myth. Please stay tuned. Godspeed, UJ.
