James "Jimmy" Ruscitto III

On Tuesday, June 14, we lost beloved and talented architect Jimmy Ruscitto. Holding Suzy’s hand, he peacefully slipped into his next design challenge.
Born James Ruscitto III on Jan. 21, 1945, in Victoria, Texas, to pilot and Air Force Col. James Ruscitto II and Natalie Hoss, Jimmy spent his youth with incredible opportunities following his father to many different places. He started school in London, then Maine (where he first skied), followed by Missouri, and then back to his high school years in London. With friends and family he traveled all over London and Europe, frequently on his bicycle, which was the beginning of his exposure to superb architecture and his adventurous personality.
Always wanting to be an architect, Jimmy started college in Missouri, but his love for skiing was a draw for him to apply to Idaho State University, not too far away from the famous Sun Valley Ski Resort. Taking the train, he arrived in Shoshone and thought there must be some mistake: Where were the mountains? He waited all day for the shuttle that finally arrived, and then he discovered Sun Valley. Over the next few years he attended ISU, getting his degree in architecture, while working for Union Pacific Railroad, which owned the resort at that time. He was on the university ski team, the first Sun Valley Freestyle team, coached for the Sun Valley Ski Team, taught skiing, and was on ski patrol. Always an artist, he designed skis for Hexcel Ski, tried his hand at jewelry design, made pottery, and was always drawing. He was in the movie "Ski Party" and a Warren Miller movie. Ever the "need for speed," Jimmy was a Motocross racer in his younger years and, later, a senior racer in the Masters. He would travel with a few other locals to Masters races all over the country competing and frequently winning the downhill.
He initially worked with architect Neil Wright and was a partner with David Barovetto, then started in 1978 the now highly respected firm of Ruscitto Latham Blanton—RLB. His career took him all over with design projects in San Francisco, Romania, several around the U.S., and many on Maui, with the firm designing well over a 1,000 projects. RLB was fortunate to be introduced to Earl and Carol Holding, owners of the Sun Valley Resort. They developed a wonderful working relationship that continues today and includes their designing all the lodges on Bald Mountain, Dollar, the major renovations and addition to the Sun Valley Lodge & Spa, and the new Sun Valley Club. For Jimmy it was definitely one of the highlights of his career.
He and his partners, Nick and Thadd, retired at the same time and are very proud to have left their firm RLB in the capable hands of their younger partners to carry on their legacy.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, and stepson. He is survived by his wife Suzy, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one daughter-in-law, five sister- and brother-in-laws, and a nephew.
Jimmy led a magical life doing what he loved and lived his life to the fullest. There will be a “Celebration of His Life” announced this fall.
