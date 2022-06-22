Please join us in a celebration of life for James “Colin” Stelma on June 25, 2022, anytime between 2-4 p.m. at the Hop Porter Park picnic pavilion in Hailey, Idaho. A picnic will be provided. Please bring your memories and stories of Colin to share, maybe a lawn chair and keep it casual … just like Colin!
