Jahaza Patterson passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2021, at the age of 91 in Boise, Idaho.
Jahaza was born in Marshall, N.C., to Purefoy and Rossie Blankenship. Jahaza was raised in Picabo, Idaho. Jahaza attended her early school years in Picabo and graduated from high school in Carey. She met and married Lorin Patterson on Dec. 28, 1947. She then joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she and Lorin were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1949. They lived their early years of marriage in Boise, Idaho, where they raised six children. Jahaza was an avid gardener and raised her large family on the fruits and vegetables she put up every year along with her homemade bread. Being a mother was Jahaza’s joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Purefoy and Rossie Blankenship; brother, Bill Blankenship, and sister, Jean Blankenship; husband, Lorin Patterson; son Gary Patterson; granddaughter, Heidi Patterson; and great-grandson, Hyde Roberts.
Jahaza is survived by sons William Patterson (Penny) and Ron Patterson (Susan) and daughters, Paula Lee (John), June Stocking (Dale) and Patricia Parke (Randy); and many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at the Carey Cemetery on Feb. 13 at noon.
