The end of an era! Ninety years filled with great family and friends—playing in the sun, snow and surf.
Jacky came to Ketchum in 1963 with her husband, Fritz, to raise their family.
Jacky grew up in the Mammoth Mountain region of California. As a young girl, she took up skiing while her father worked as an engineer on the California aqueduct project. Jacky fell for surfing and a certain young man named Fritz on a beach trip to San Onofre. They spent their early days surfing and skiing in Southern California.
Jacky and Fritz filled their marriage with many worldly adventures, but Ketchum was always home—60 years of loving and living this valley. It was a time here that will never be again.
Much thanks to the saints and angels at Hospice and for the support and love from Jacky’s “pod.” Salud to Jacky and to all who knew her!
There are no services planned at this time due to COVID. Friends are encouraged to share a memory or photo at woodriverchapel.com. The family asks that you please consider making a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care of Wood River Valley, hpcwrv.org.
