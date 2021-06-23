Jack Boylan Hoffman passed away on June 14, 2021, after several challenging years battling Alzheimer’s.
He was born in West Branch, Iowa, on Nov. 11, 1935, to Millicent Boylan Hoffman and Frederick Burdette Hoffman.
He is survived by his devoted daughters, Leslie Levy and Tracy Zaky, and his wife of 31 years, Pat Hoffman. He was also a loving stepfather to Dale Feldman, Michelle Feldman Castle, Laurie Feldman and Alisa Feldman Bondurant and a proud grandfather to 11.
With Midwestern values to his core, Jack was always kind and gentlemanly. He was a star football player at West Branch High, while also playing euphonium saxophone in the school band, often wearing his band uniform over football uniform during halftime. After graduating from the University of Iowa, he enlisted in the Army and traveled west to California. There he married Shirley, had his two daughters and learned to play golf at Fort Ord.
He was then drawn to Idaho because of job opportunities in the computer field and the incredible skiing. He settled in Boise and enjoyed all the amenities of nearby Sun Valley, where he met Pat in Alcoholics Anonymous. Jack and Pat married and had 31 loving years together, enjoying Pickleball, traveling, rafting, hiking, biking and entertaining. He was an active member of golf country clubs of their various second homes in Entrada Country Club in St. George, Utah, Rancho LaQuinta in Palm Springs, Calif., Alisal in Solvang, Calif., and The Valley Club in Sun Valley. However, his true passion was helping others within AA and working to become a better man every day. There he left his footprint as a dedicated sponsor to many.
Pat will always remember Jack as a sensitive romantic, a committed friend to many he loved and who loved him back. He adored spending time with his border collies, Harley and Davidson, tending his vegetable garden (he tried to grow corn everywhere they lived, sometimes unsuccessfully), and supported Pat’s many artistic endeavors. When he wasn’t playing golf, he loved watching sports and listening to classical music. He attended symphonic orchestras as a child in Iowa and used to sneak in his bedroom to listen to classical music on his radio. He disliked fly fishing (the water too cold), tofu and horses and refused to wear cowboy boots. His dream was to die sober, which he did after 35 years of sobriety.
Jack will always be remembered for his quick wit, kind heart, unconditional love and devotion to his wife.
Commented