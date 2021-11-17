Imogene “Imo” Robinson was born August 20, 1922, in Salem, Illinois, and passed peacefully November 3, 2021, at home in Hailey, Idaho, with her only son or child, Paul “Double D” Robinson, holding her hand.
Imo was a true, kind, gentle, loving person, but she was also built tough as they come. She once in 2013 moved a full cord of split wood from the garage into the house and stacked it where we kept about 1/4 of a cord stacked, thus overloading the floor joists. Paul had to fix the floor joists under their home, but she took 1/2 a cord back to the garage, all this in one day. "Tuff" to say the least and "tuff" right to the end.
In my 63 years as her son, I have never heard a bad word about her. Rock-star Mom. Everyone loved and adored her once they met her, including me! I will always have her close to me and will cherish our adventures, good times and bad. She and my dad, Paul Sr., were the best parents anyone could have. Both were there for me at a time that, without them, I would have passed from a burn injury I suffered in 1989. They stayed by my side for nearly two years as I recovered and even when the doctors gave me zero chance of survival. They never gave up on me, and I was lucky enough to be able to care for them both in their times of need.
Paul Sr. (Aug. 24, 1924-Sept. 11, 1999) died of cancer. After his passing, it was just Paul Jr. and Imo and two fur babies. The mother and son were a pair for sure and traveling to and living in Baja California Sur, Mexico, living on the Gringo Hill in San Jose Del Cabo, where Imo sat in the sun, played with our dogs and watched me and the crew surf for hours. Imo had a great run.
She was a vice-president in charge of credit cards for Home Federal for 34 years, and then after moving to Idaho to keep an eye on me, she worked at the Senior Connection for 10 or 12 years. She then went to Mexico before returning to our home in Hailey, where she lived out the rest of her years happily at 420 Eureka Drive, where her Celebration of Life will be this Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m.
Donations can be made to The Senior Connection, Hospice of the Wood River Valley, or Higher Ground. Friends may leave a message or photo on Imo’s tribute page at serenityfuneralchapel.com.
