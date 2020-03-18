Ileana Kathryn (Oliver) Wood went to heaven shortly before 2 p.m. at her home in Sun City West, Ariz., on March 10, 2020.
Ileana was born Sept. 1, 1934, and raised in Seattle, Wash., and was the only child to Ida L. Bjornstad and Charles T. Oliver. She was of Norwegian and English descent and very proud of her Norwegian heritage. After graduating from Cleveland High School in Seattle, she attended the University of Washington, where she met her loving husband of 62 years, Ross Wood. They were married in Brunswick, Ga., while Ross was serving in the Navy as a pilot. She got to be the one to pin his wings on him on the day of their marriage.
Ileana is survived by her husband, Ross; sons, Tyson, Craig and Loren; four grandchildren, Julie (with husband Mathew), Kellyn, Larissa and Ryan; three stepgrandchildren, Kyra, Colten and Christina; and one great-grandson, Cyrus. Also, two other “sons,” Juan Penela of Caracas, Venezuela, and Paul Dros of Amersfoort, Holland, who were foreign exchange students and lived with our family. She was preceded in death by both her parents, Charles and Ida.
Ileana, otherwise known happily as “Ilee,” was an accomplished seamstress, potter, skier and homemaker. We never had a bad meal in our home because of her wonderful cooking. A lot of her pottery she enjoyed making over the decades is with friends and family all over the world. She had her own pottery studio in the basement of their home in Spokane, Wash., for many years. After moving away from Spokane, she enjoyed very much using the Boulder Mountain Clayworks in Ketchum, Idaho, and the Clay Club at their retirement community in Sun City West, Ariz.
After her husband, Ross, retired from work at Merrill Lynch in Spokane, they retired to the warmer climate of Sun City West, Ariz., where they enjoyed the golfing and other activities very much. They have many friends who had already retired there, in addition to making new friends around Sun City West. They would spend spring and fall there and winter and summer in Sun Valley. They also enjoyed sailing in the summer months for many years off the coast of British Columbia on their boat that they named after her, the Princess Ileana. Not only did they enjoy sailing, they also enjoyed traveling extensively together to many countries all over the world, too many to count.
In addition to their home in Sun City West, Ariz., Ileana and Ross also had a vacation home here in Sun Valley for the last 50 years before selling it in 2018. They very much enjoyed the skiing, hiking, Labor Day parades and the Sun Valley Symphony concerts with the many friends they had met here via the hiking clubs, the Presbyterian church in Ketchum and the tennis club at Sun Valley Resort.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Boulder Mountain Clayworks in Ketchum, Idaho, in her name. A memorial service will be held later this spring in Ketchum.
