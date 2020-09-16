Hugh F. Van Deventer III passed away peacefully on the morning of Sept. 11, 2020. He was born in Knoxville, Tenn., to Hugh and Carter Van Deventer.
He graduated from Washington & Lee University in 1953 and served in the Navy as an ensign.
He met his bride-to-be Phyllis Elaine Flaherty wearing his Navy blues under the clock at the Biltmore Hotel in New York City. They had two sons, Hugh F. Van Deventer IV (1960) and William L. Van Deventer (1962), two daughters-in-law, Rachel Van Deventer (married 2001) and Sue Lynne Van Deventer (married 1995) respectively, and five grandchildren, Christina (1997), James (1999), Hugh V (2003), Kyle (2005) and Carter (2006).
Hugh obtained an MBA at Wharton, was an executive at the Celanese Corp. till 1987 and a president emeritus of the Council of Employee Benefits (CEB). He loved fishing, hunting, skiing and Tennessee football and really loved the Lady Vols basketball team. Hugh found the Magic Valley in the late ’70s and moved here in 1988. He shared his love of the valley with friends and family ever since.
He was a good kind man who will be missed by all who knew him, not least his loving wife and lucky sons.
A memorial page is available at woodriverchapel.com where friends may share a memory or photo with the family.
Commented