Howard Clement Lacina

Howard was born in Berwyn, Illinois, on June 1, 1930. As a youngster, growing up in the 1930s and 40s, Howard found creative outlets. His natural ability to capture perspective, shadow and highlight made it possible for him to pursue detailed renderings of aircrafts, ships and cars. He was a “natural born artist.” This talent remained with him for his whole life. He made his living as a commercial artist.
Howard met his love, Marlene Mackenroth, at Ray-Vogue College of Design in downtown Chicago. They were married on April 3, 1954, and were together until her death in September 2020. They had four children: Leslie, Greg, Judy and Jennifer; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
In 2013, after living in Morton Grove, Illinois, for 57 years, Howard and Marlene moved to Hailey, Idaho, to be closer to their daughter, Judy Stoltzfus.
Howard was a loving and loyal husband and father. A good man with a very silly and fun sense of humor. He was truly loved and will be missed by those who knew him.
