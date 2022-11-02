Holly Wade

Holly Ruth Roubicek Wade was born in the Sun Valley Lodge on Dec. 27, 1954. She was the youngest of four children. As is often the case with the youngest child, Holly was very close to her parents, especially her father, and worked for his landscaping business for many summers. She lived in relatively close proximity to her folks throughout her life. Holly attended Wood River High School and was a top notch athlete in track and rodeo. Holly was an avid horsewoman, the real deal kind of cowgirl. She loved anything and everything to do with horses. She barrel raced, raced chariots with her own team of horses, competed in skijoring, invested in a race horse with her wonderful parents Betty and Adolph, and did regular ranch work.
Holly loved her animals, especially her dog Snitch, who passed a few months before. She worked as a veterinarian's assistant for many years in the Wood River Valley and Caldwell. Holly had a mischievous smile and a twinkle in her eyes. She could do just about anything a man could. She got the biggest kick out of the littlest things and was a hard worker. She enjoyed life to the fullest but because she didn't ever want to leave her animals, was a homebody. She was a good neighbor, good friend and lived an honest, loving life. She was her own person, knew her mind and was one of a kind. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Holly found the love of her life later in life and married Mike Wade in 2007. They ranched, logged, trapped and mined together. He fought a battle with cancer and lost. Holly passed away the day after Mike's birthdate, Sept. 14, 2022, and now they are together forever. Following a "Crossing Ceremony" led by Larry Gray Wolf, her ashes will be spread where the wild horses roam near her home in the Owyhee Mountains. She was preceded in death by her only brother, her parents and a niece and nephew. Holly loved this quote and lived it to the fullest: Life's journey is not to arrive at the grave safely, in a well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting, "Holy Cow, what a ride!"
Commented