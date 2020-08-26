Holly Blair exploded into glitter and bats on Aug. 17, 2020. She is survived by four spoiled cats, two stinky dogs, three bad birds, a turtle and an utterly useless frog named Fred, as well as three children and a husband of little to no importance. Her remains will be interred under a tree with the ridiculous multitude of animals she rescued, both wild and domestic.
Her future plans include drinking beer with Terry Pratchett and flying across the moon on her broomstick on Halloween. She has also promised to communicate with us from the beyond via the cockatiel psyche. We ask that everyone carve extra jack-o’-lanterns on Halloween this year in her honor. All hail the wicked witch of Juniper Road!
Arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel of Hailey, Idaho. Please visit her memorial page at woodriverchapel.com to share a condolence, memory or photo.
Commented