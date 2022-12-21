Helen Colt, passed away Dec. 9, 2022, in Bellevue, Idaho.
Born in 1925 in Colorado, Helen was shaped by the Great Depression with her strong character, survivor instincts, and appreciation for all that life offered. Family mattered and her history reflects a close union with those family members, friends, and others in need of a personal touch.
Her early years were spent in the Denver area and in 1933 the family with older brother, Tolla, moved to Bird City, Kansas. Helping the family to survive on a farm, riding to a one room school house on a horse, and fishing and hunting were her life. In 1941 the family, with new brother Don, moved to Ogden, Utah, where a third brother, Ted, was born. She graduated from Ogden High School and went to work.
As a young, vibrant, and stylish woman, Helen with three friends went to Hollywood, California, where she worked for Hughes Aircraft to help with the war effort. Back in Ogden in 1946, she married Maxwell Harmon Jones, who'd served in the U.S. Navy, lived in a home built by her husband surrounded by a now extended family, and raised three daughters, Brenda, Kathie, and Lucile (Lucy). Helen divorced and in January 1957 married Charles Robert Shupe. Together they moved "down the street" in North Ogden and Roy, a son was born.
In 1959, she opened a photography studio in Ogden and took pictures for the Osmond family and officers at Hill Air Force Base among others. Along with photography she had an interest in antiques, but her legacy lay with those less fortunate. She worked with "shut ins," helped start Shut in Day Association in Ogden, and started the first handicapped Girl Scout Troop in the state and lobbied both state and national agencies to come alongside and support the effort to begin a school for handicapped students, which took place and subsequently merged with the regular public school.
Helen was a people person with a "hobo marked mailbox," telling the "hobos of the day" they could get a meal, a night's lodging, and a ride to the train station with a stop to pick up an order of KFC on the way. This ended when the "hobo king" visited and explained the mailbox markings and the frequent hobo visitors.
Helen was preceded in death by parents Demi and Chloa Colt; brother, Thomas/Tolla Colt; daughter, Kathie (Steve) Jackson; granddaughter, Zella Colt Fuller; and is survived by brothers, Don (Marcia) and Ted (Diane) Colt; daughters, Brenda Fulmer and Lucile Colt (Robert) Fuller; and her son, Roy (Kayce) Shupe, along with ten grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and even a few great great grandchildren.
A memorial for Helen will take place 11 a.m. Jan. 13, 2022, at Leavitt's Mortuary & Aultorest Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah, followed by internment. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Wood River Chapel, Hailey, Idaho.
