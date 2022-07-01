Heidi Brostrom was born March 30, 1939, in Perth, Canada, eventually moving to Ottawa. She passed away Sunday, June 26, at her beloved home by the sea in Saro, Sweden.
While living in Canada, Heidi graduated from Carleton University with a degree in geology, after which she decided to travel.
On one of these journeys, she met and then married a Swedish shipowner, Dan-Axel Brostrom. They had a story-book life together until his passing.
She never remarried but continued to live an adventurous life.
Her love of art led her to earn a Master of Fine Arts degree from Sotheby’s in London.
Heidi met friends who brought her to Sun Valley where she built a home and returned every winter for 10 years. The last 10 years of her life she had a home for the winter in Palm Desert, California, at Toscana Country Club.
Heidi will be remembered for her joie de vivre by all her friends and family. She was strikingly beautiful, smart, funny, kind and loved to entertain with dinner parties set for royalty! She had a gift for creating a sense of magic for all those around her. Heidi will be missed greatly, but she left us many wonderful memories!
