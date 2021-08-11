Meridian, Idaho—Heather Feely was born Sept. 3, 1976, to Lyle and Jean Feely in Joliet, Illinois, and passed away on July 20, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center due to heart failure. She was 44 years old.
Heather spent most of her youth in California and Idaho. From elementary school in California, to Lowell Scott Middle School and Centennial High School in Idaho, to attending college at the University of Idaho (even though her favorite color was orange), to teaching, and to volunteering at Camp Rainbow Gold, the friends and memories she made along the way were as countless as the stars in the sky.
Heather’s zest for life and education were contagious, and she managed to bring laughter and fun into the lives of everyone who knew her. Heather was an elementary school teacher in Caldwell, Ketchum (Hemingway Elementary), Hailey (Woodside Elementary, now called Alturas), Boise, and ended her teaching career as a fifth-grade teacher in Nampa at Legacy Charter School. Heather lovingly referred to her students as “her kids.”
Heather will always be known as our Snow White and be remembered for Fun Mask Friday. Heather is survived by her parents, Lyle and Jean Feely; her brother, Scott Feely (Julie); her nieces and nephews, Alyson Feely, Blake Feely, Emily Stansberry, Karli Stansberry and Nate Stansberry; and her aunt and uncle, Beth and Bruce Hustad. She is preceded in death by grandpa and grandma Peterson, grandpa and grandma Feely, and her beloved fur-babies Oliver, Lilly and Wallace.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to St. Al’s ICU, Vibra Hospital and the therapy department at St. Al’s Rehab Hospital.
A Memorial Mass was held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Holy Apostles Catholic Church located at 6300 N. Meridian Rd., Meridian, Idaho. A reception followed at the Coverdale Funeral Home in Boise, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to one of the organizations that were so dear to Heather – Camp Rainbow Gold (www.camprainbowgold.org) and Idaho Humane Society of Boise (www.idahohumansociety.org)
Commented