Hazel Anabelle Kleiner, 14, loving daughter of John Tag Kleiner and beloved sister of Holden Kleiner, passed away suddenly and tragically on March 16, 2021, on Bainbridge Island in a car accident coming home from a quick ice cream stop with two friends after their last high school volleyball game of the season.
Born in Ketchum, Idaho, on June 11, 2006, Hazel moved to Bainbridge Island, Wash., in early 2014. Hazel was a freshman at Bainbridge Island High School and a proud and accomplished member of the school’s volleyball and lacrosse teams. Hazel loved her family, three-legged dog Little Bear and her incredible community of friends and brought joy to all of them.
Hazel was a firecracker and had an outgoing and dynamic personality. She was stunning in every way, in everything she did and with everyone she touched. She was confident and strong-willed, and her love, kindness and joy were contagious to everyone who met her. Hazel lit up every room, found a way to compliment anyone (and everyone) and gave all of herself to those whom she was around. Beyond her passion for sports and her friends, Hazel had a big heart for animals, whether it was Little Bear, her hamster, Chilly, and turtle, Timmy, the horses she rode and cared for or the furry, feathery and slippery visitors to the backyard pond. Hazel loved her make-up collection and would often be found experimenting on herself and her friends as well as putting on long nails with artistic and intricate designs.
A celebration of life for Hazel, held on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Battle Point Park on Bainbridge Island, was attended by hundreds of family and friends from every part of Hazel’s life.
For those wishing to offer a token of remembrance, in lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to The Hazel Kleiner Fund to Flourish (tinyurl.com/hazel2021), providing the opportunity for young women to thrive and giving back to the communities that gave so much to Hazel.
Commented