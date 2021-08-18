Harold R. Mortimer, fondly known as Harry, passed on to his next adventure at 86 on July 20, 2021.
Harry’s life began in Calcutta, India, where he lived the first 17 years of his life at Dr. Graham’s Homes in Kalimpong, receiving an excellent education, graduating with the highest of honors and making lifelong friends. As fortune would have it, winnings from an Australian football lottery provided for passage by boat from India to England for him and his brother, where they reunited with siblings.
He began his studies in England and departed for Canada to work at the Bristol Airplane Company. After seeing a Boeing ad, he departed in 1958 for warmer climate in Seattle to begin his 37-year career at Boeing, where he worked in the Minuteman & MX programs, ending his career as a key contributor on the International Space Station. While at Boeing, he received his bachelor’s degree in physics, a subject he was passionate about, followed by his master’s in mechanical engineering.
For many years he lived on Green Lake in Seattle with his wife, Terrie; son, Ross; and daughter, Gina. He ran every day and alternated between skiing at Crystal Mountain and golfing every weekend without fail, depending on the seasons.
He later met his dear wife, Karen Chinn, in one of his running groups. They shared a passion for engineering, skiing, golfing and traveling. Their shared passions brought them to Ketchum for an active retirement with dear friends, followed by Bend, Oregon.
Harry’s remaining family of his daughter, Gina Mortimer; his brother, Austin; his sister-in-law, Cynthia; his many nieces and nephews and his brothers-in-law and family, the Chinn’s, will all miss him dearly.
