Harold R. Tollerup

Harold Tollerup passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 30, 2020. He was 89 years old. He was well known in the Ketchum/Sun Valley area and lived in the area for many years with his wife Barbara, who pre-deceased him. He was an avid snow skier and a longtime member of the Sun Valley Ski Club. He was a founding member of the Valley Golf Club and played golf as often as possible during the warm weeks of the year. He loved making new friends and going out for breakfast, lunch or a treat at Perry’s Restaurant or the Konditorei. You could usually find him at the Pioneer Saloon during the Friday night crush. He loved the Ketchum/Sun Valley area and considered it his home. He was a dairy farmer and world traveler. He loved to laugh. We, his family and friends, miss him terribly. All we ask is that he be remembered as the wonderful man he was.
He is survived by his son, Kris; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Tollerup; and their children, Harald and Else; his daughter, Marta Tollerup; and daughter and son-in-law, Janna and Steve Berggren; and their children, Stephanie Berggren and Samantha and Matt McAllister; and their sons, Logan and Lucas. You can find a memorial to Harold at https://www.forevermissed.com/harold-tollerup/about.
Please visit and leave your stories and/or photographs of Harold. We would love to see them.
