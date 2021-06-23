Harold died peacefully at home at 93 years old. He was born in Burley, Idaho, raised around the Burley, Oakley and Paul, Idaho area. His family moved to Bellevue to ranch and farm. He married Dorothy Mae Granden in February 1948. After Dorothy passed in 2001, he married Carol Mae Arrington in 2002 and lived in Twin Falls for 18 years until he moved to the Nampa and Meridian area in 2019.
He was a great father, grandpa, and great grandpa to his own family as well as his step family. He leaves behind a legacy of love and respect for every one he came in contact with. He will be missed as we all loved him very much.
Please join us as we celebrate his life at The Dietrich Park, Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 2-4 p.m.
Please bring your stories to share and your lawn chairs.
