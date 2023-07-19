Gust Babalis

Gust John Babalis passed away peacefully from natural causes at his Santa Monica, California, home on June 30, 2023, surrounded by family and his beloved dogs Django and Billie. Active right up until the end of his 98-plus years, Gust’s gentle departure was a testament to the man he was.
Born to Greek immigrant parents above his father’s restaurant in the small steel town of Ambridge, Pennsylvania, Gust was the younger of two sons. His ﬁrst language was Greek; he didn’t begin learning English until 6. Having inherited his parents' work ethic, Gust excelled at school. He had a gift for making lasting friendships, a trait that would stay with him his entire life.
In 1943, Gust, 18 years old, was drafted into the United States Army, where he volunteered to be part of a special assignment in the Oﬃce of Strategic Service (OSS). This organization would later become the CIA. The mission was top secret; had they been captured, they would be treated not as soldiers but as spies. Gust and his men lived in the mountains, assisted by the Greek resistance ﬁghters, carrying out their attacks at night.
After the war, Gust attended the University of Pittsburgh on the GI bill and received his master's degree in language from Middlebury College.
Gust married fellow Ambridge resident, New York City Ballet dancer Paula Caputo, in 1956. Together they raised three daughters. In 1962, family relocated to Snedens Landing, New York, where Gust taught German at Nanuet High School for 25 years and was president of the teacher’s union.
At 90, Gust moved to California to live with daughter Mia and her husband Paul, where he became a treasured presence in his Santa Monica apartment building.
He was a gentle soul, a war hero, a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, father-in-law, uncle, and friend.
Gust is survived by daughters, Alexandra Babalis (Geoff Wells), Mia Babalis (Paul Hipp), and Lara McLean (Tom); grandchildren, Taylor Sundali (Grace), Anja Sundali (Nic Nelson), Daniel Sundali (Hannah); and a great-granddaughter, born just ﬁve days after his passing. He is loved dearly and will be missed by all.
